DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OP Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $23.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 million. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 13.91%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of OP Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

OP Bancorp Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ OPBK opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $190.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.65. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 880.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in OP Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Stories

