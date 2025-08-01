Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

FOX Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

