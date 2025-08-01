Davis R M Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $87.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

