Davis R M Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 245,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

