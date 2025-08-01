Deere & Company Q2 EPS Estimate Boosted by Zacks Research

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for Deere & Company in a report issued on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $6.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.81. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $19.32 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $524.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.52. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 19.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darden Wealth Group Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.