DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $105.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.92. The firm has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 325.00 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.78, for a total transaction of $348,811.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 244,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,947,845.90. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $7,290,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 942,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,059,473.08. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 508,127 shares of company stock worth $115,087,539. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

