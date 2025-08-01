Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26,787.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 181,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,338,000 after purchasing an additional 181,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,477,000 after buying an additional 174,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,115,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 638,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,488,000 after acquiring an additional 137,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 165.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 128,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.33.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $224.39 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $191.91 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.