EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 264,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 95.8% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 61.9% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 44,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $529,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,393.55. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

