EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,202,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,237,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

