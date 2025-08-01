EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Trims Stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBT stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 12,661.40%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0153 per share. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 145.0%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

