Eastern Bank Buys 1,982 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average is $89.79. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $104.22.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

