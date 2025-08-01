Eastern Bank Has $392,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $690.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $651.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $603.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $705.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

