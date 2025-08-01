EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGP. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.8%

EGP opened at $163.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.71. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.67 and a 52 week high of $192.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $177.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 23,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

