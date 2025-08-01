eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $73.00.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EBAY. Truist Financial upped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cfra Research raised shares of eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. eBay has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 92,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $6,694,013.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,700.92. This represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,222 shares of company stock valued at $24,463,922 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,476 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,963 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 29.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.