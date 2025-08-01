Elios Financial Group Inc. Sells 416 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Elios Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after buying an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after buying an additional 1,138,987 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after buying an additional 1,371,663 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after buying an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after buying an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

