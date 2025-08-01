Elios Financial Group Inc. Sells 567 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Elios Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $107.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

