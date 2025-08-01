Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 492 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $129.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.23. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $132.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

