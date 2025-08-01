Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.64 and a 200 day moving average of $210.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

