Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.