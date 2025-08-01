Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 11,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 11,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Engie Brasl Ega Trading Down 0.1%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.47.

About Engie Brasl Ega

(Get Free Report)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasl Ega Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasl Ega and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.