Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,940 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

NYSEARCA RWM opened at $18.59 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

