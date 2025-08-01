Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3,529.5% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 311,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 303,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,614,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox increased its stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $562.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.17. Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $83.23.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.