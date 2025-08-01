Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 836.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

International Bancshares stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $76.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.