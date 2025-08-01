Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFII Q3 Earnings

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on TFI International from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on TFI International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on TFI International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on TFI International from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

TFI International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54. TFI International has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $157.77.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 352,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,604,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,711,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 107,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

