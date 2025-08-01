Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given a $68.00 Price Target by Truist Financial Analysts

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $68.00 target price by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a "positive" rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.51. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 78,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,644.64. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 874.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

