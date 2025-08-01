Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $305.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $301.50 to $305.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.92.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:ESS opened at $259.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $243.85 and a 52 week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

