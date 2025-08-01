ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.29 and last traded at $54.85. 38,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 63,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.6%
The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80.
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $2.4856 dividend. This is a positive change from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 54.4%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
