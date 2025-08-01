ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.29 and last traded at $54.85. 38,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 63,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.

Get ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $2.4856 dividend. This is a positive change from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 54.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:USOI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.87% of ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.