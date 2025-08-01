Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete downgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $77,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,318.88. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $8,748,094.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,218,423.12. This trade represents a 58.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,132 shares of company stock valued at $19,257,846. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.