Exelixis’ (EXEL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,781.20. The trade was a 46.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $324,683.15. Following the sale, the director owned 358,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,225.38. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,605 shares of company stock worth $20,966,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Exelixis by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

