Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXEL. Stephens raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 693,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,021,027.28. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,309,124.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 465,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,161,419.71. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,605 shares of company stock valued at $20,966,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Exelixis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,169,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,056,000 after buying an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,795,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,794,000 after buying an additional 164,134 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 73.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,869,000 after buying an additional 2,926,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Exelixis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,572,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,725,000 after buying an additional 1,596,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $123,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.