Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,809 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.51% of ADMA Biologics worth $23,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $419,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 94,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,636.80. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 478,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,621 shares of company stock worth $9,644,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.43.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

