Federated Hermes Inc. Has $18.88 Million Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 93,668 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $18,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Primoris Services by 2,302.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,489,000 after purchasing an additional 430,589 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $24,133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $22,636,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,160,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 102,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,480.97. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $96.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.