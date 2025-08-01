Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $22,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

