First National Trust Co Invests $266,000 in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,625 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,414,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118,234 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,253 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,721,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Shell by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,262,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,777,000 after buying an additional 718,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $72.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Santander downgraded Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

