First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.26 and last traded at $51.35. Approximately 8,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 14,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65. The company has a market cap of $125.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $264,000.

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

