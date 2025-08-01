FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price Down 8.4% After Analyst Downgrade

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.4% on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $44.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FMC traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $37.85. 1,356,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,594,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of FMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

FMC Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $30,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 66.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

