Forterra’s (FORT) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 190 ($2.51) price target on the stock.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra Stock Down 0.2%

Forterra stock opened at GBX 201.50 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 215 ($2.84). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 177.42. The company has a market cap of £413.84 million, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 11.9888346 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.