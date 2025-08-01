Foster & Motley Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The trade was a 5.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.4%

CCS stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.