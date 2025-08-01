Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $373,000 in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5,565.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 41.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $75.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.