Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases New Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $354.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $311.41 and a 12 month high of $481.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.