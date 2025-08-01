Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 981.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $108.51.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $392.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Robert S. Trauber bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 13,364 shares in the company, valued at $553,002.32. This trade represents a 297.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.12 per share, with a total value of $260,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,607.56. This represents a 12.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

