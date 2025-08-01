Fuchs (FRA:FPE) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Fuchs SE (FRA:FPE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €31.15 ($35.40) and last traded at €31.15 ($35.40). Approximately 14,762 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.60 ($35.91).
Fuchs Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.97.
About Fuchs
Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
