FY2026 EPS Estimates for H2O America Decreased by Analyst

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for H2O America in a report released on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for H2O America’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H2O America’s FY2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. H2O America had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HTO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on H2O America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on H2O America in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H2O America Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of HTO opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. H2O America has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H2O America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of H2O America by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H2O America by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H2O America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H2O America by 842.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of H2O America by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. H2O America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

H2O America Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

