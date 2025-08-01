FY2026 EPS Estimates for Southern Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Southern in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.64. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2028 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SO. Barclays boosted their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.53.

NYSE SO opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 57,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 61,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 96,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.64%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

