FY2026 EPS Estimates for Tilray Brands Increased by Analyst

Get Tilray Brands alerts:

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Tilray Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Tilray Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Tilray Brands’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLRY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tilray Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.92.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Tilray Brands has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 265.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.41 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Tilray Brands by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,595,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 889,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 312,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 403,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,172,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 769,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,964,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 286,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tilray Brands news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 165,000 shares of Tilray Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,941,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,396.13. This represents a 4.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.