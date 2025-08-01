FY2027 Earnings Forecast for uniQure Issued By HC Wainwright

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.95. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2028 earnings at $17.72 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $20.36 EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.20. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QURE. Wall Street Zen cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital set a $35.00 price target on shares of uniQure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.55.

uniQure Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.08. uniQure has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,410,000. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in uniQure by 58.4% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,792,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,572 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 8,936.3% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 903,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 893,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,771,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 794,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $13,245,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,721.65. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 3,336 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $48,205.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,901.55. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,144 shares of company stock worth $322,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

