FY2027 EPS Forecast for Electronic Arts Increased by Analyst

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst W. Swanson now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings per share of $6.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $152.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average of $143.14. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 57,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,735,788.53. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,664,424. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,324 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

