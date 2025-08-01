GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Evercore ISI

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.93.

GAP opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.14. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 51,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,595. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

