Gibson Energy FY2026 EPS Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2029 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

GBNXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GBNXF stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.86. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $18.92.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

