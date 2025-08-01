Glassman Wealth Services Has $10.09 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,044,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $310.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $314.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.88. The company has a market capitalization of $509.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

